COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 27 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BRITAIN-WITHDRAWAL

Por
REUTERSAUG 27
27 de Agosto de 2021

One of the first flights bringing back UK forces from Kabul lands

Start: 28 Aug 2021 06:15 GMT

End: 28 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

OXFORDSHIRE - One of the first flights bringing back UK forces from Kabul lands at RAF Brize Norton.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - estimated touch down of flight at 0645 GMT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

De la marihuana a los tacos de carnitas: así fue el paso de Jesusa Rodríguez por el Senado mexicano

De la marihuana a los tacos de carnitas: así fue el paso de Jesusa Rodríguez por el Senado mexicano

Cristiano Ronaldo se despidió de la Juventus con una emotiva carta: “Siempre seré uno de ustedes”

El Reino: en medio del éxito y las polémicas de la primera temporada, confirman la segunda

Un estudio en Wuhan reveló que la mitad de hospitalizados por COVID-19 sigue teniendo problemas de salud después de un año

A bordo de su lujoso yate y acompañado de su novia: así fue el día que murió “El Tigre” Azcárraga

DEPORTES

Cristiano Ronaldo se despidió de la Juventus con una emotiva carta: “Siempre seré uno de ustedes”

Cristiano Ronaldo se despidió de la Juventus con una emotiva carta: “Siempre seré uno de ustedes”

El “furor Messi” tocó su pico en la ciudad que visitará el PSG: los astronómicos precios que alcanzó la reventa de las entradas

Juventus busca al reemplazante de Cristiano Ronaldo: Mauro Icardi, un galáctico y 3 jóvenes promesas en la mira

Red Bull se posicionó en lo más alto del GP de Bélgica, Checo Pérez quedó en décimo

McGregor ostentó sus extravagantes lujos: un reloj de USD 700.000 y unos sorbetes de alta gama para beber su propio whisky

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Diego Verdaguer con tema inédito con Juan Gabriel: cómo fue compuesta la canción “El sol ya salió”

Diego Verdaguer con tema inédito con Juan Gabriel: cómo fue compuesta la canción “El sol ya salió”

“Una mala gripa”: cómo Montserrat Oliver enfrentó su contagio a la COVID-19

Qué dijo Jaime Camil sobre su amistad con Eugenio Derbez y “Luis Miguel, la serie” con Diego Boneta

Sharon Stone compartió una desgarradora foto de su sobrino: “Necesitamos un milagro”

Las vacaciones de Michelle Rodríguez en Italia, la salida de Cindy Crawford con su marido: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

La inteligencia emocional es clave para mejorar el rendimiento académico

La inteligencia emocional es clave para mejorar el rendimiento académico

COVID-19: cuatro motivos por los que es importante la vacunación de adolescentes

Hallan el “talón de Aquiles” del SARS-CoV-2: ¿Se abre la puerta a un tratamiento contra el COVID-19?

COVID prolongado: la mitad de los hospitalizados sigue con problemas de salud tras un año

Por qué es necesario poner en remojo semillas y legumbres para aprovechar sus nutrientes