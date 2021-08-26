ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM

U.S. Vice President Harris holds newser in Vietnam
Start: 26 Aug 2021 07:40 GMT
End: 26 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT
HANOI - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wraps up Southeast Asian trip meeting with change makers driving social change in Vietnam and holding a news conference.
SCHEDULE:
0740GMT: Harris delivers remarks, holds news conference at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi
