COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 26 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM

Por
REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2021

U.S. Vice President Harris holds newser in Vietnam

Start: 26 Aug 2021 07:40 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT

HANOI - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris wraps up Southeast Asian trip meeting with change makers driving social change in Vietnam and holding a news conference.

SCHEDULE:

0740GMT: Harris delivers remarks, holds news conference at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA. US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA. NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vietnam

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Terror en Tamaulipas: así se resguardaron comensales de un restaurante ante una balacera

Terror en Tamaulipas: así se resguardaron comensales de un restaurante ante una balacera

Joe Biden ratificará la vía diplomática sobre el programa nuclear iraní durante la visita del primer ministro de Israel a la Casa Blanca

Copa Colombia: Así concluyeron los partidos de ida de los octavos de final

5 películas exitosas donde los perros son los protagonistas

“Willy Wonka” cumple 50 años: la película original, el éxito de Johnny Depp y la nueva versión con Timothée Chalamet

DEPORTES

Se sortea la Champions League: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Se sortea la Champions League: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Las revelaciones de un ex compañero de Maradona en Sevilla: regalos costosos, el detective que lo perseguía y sus consejos sobre la droga

All Star Game Liga MX vs MLS: así tundieron la narración de Pietrasanta con ESPN

En medio de la polémica por presunto abuso sexual, Dieter Villalpando fue confirmado como nuevo refuerzo de Puebla

Por qué Checo Pérez espera mejores resultados en el GP de Bélgica

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El contundente mensaje de Atala Sarmiento a sus excompañeros de “Ventaneando”

El contundente mensaje de Atala Sarmiento a sus excompañeros de “Ventaneando”

Dorismar reveló que gana más en OnlyFans que como actriz: “voy a hacer un desnudo total”

Thalía cumple 50: el año que pasó sin hablar siendo niña, la pizza con caviar, el vestido de novia con diamantes de Swarovski

Por qué Lidia Ávila venderá tortillas mientras OV7 soluciona sus conflictos

Acapulco Shore: quiénes estarían en la novena temporada

TENDENCIAS

17 fármacos usados para otras enfermedades serían efectivos contra el COVID-19

17 fármacos usados para otras enfermedades serían efectivos contra el COVID-19

Identificaron una enzima que podría ser la responsable de los cuadros graves de COVID-19

Día Internacional contra el Dengue, el virus que también puede estar en el balcón

Mayores de 80 años: un defecto del sistema inmune es la causa del 20% de los cuadros graves de COVID-19

Pacientes inmunodeprimidos: no todos necesitarían un refuerzo de las vacunas contra el COVID-19