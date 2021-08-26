ADVISORY IRELAND-FRANCE/MACRON-IRISH PM --DELAYED

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Irish PM

Start: 26 Aug 2021 12:09 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2021 12:35 GMT

DUBLIN - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Dublin for a short working visit.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC Arrival of the President of the Republic at the Government Buildings, welcomed by Prime Minister Micheal Martin LIVE

