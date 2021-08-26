COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 26 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY IRELAND-FRANCE/MACRON-IRISH PM --DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Irish PM

Start: 26 Aug 2021 12:09 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2021 12:35 GMT

DUBLIN - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Dublin for a short working visit.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC Arrival of the President of the Republic at the Government Buildings, welcomed by Prime Minister Micheal Martin LIVE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ireland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH AND FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Colombia vacunará contra el covid-19 a mayores de 12 años desde este sábado 28 de agosto

Colombia vacunará contra el covid-19 a mayores de 12 años desde este sábado 28 de agosto

Santiago Arias dejaría el Atlético de Madrid, pero continuaría en España: este sería su nuevo club

Día Internacional del Perro: vuelta al mundo en cuatro patas

Pensión por viudez en el IMSS: cómo solicita el esposo esta prestación paso a paso

España, Inglaterra e Italia no prestarán jugadores sudamericanos para la Eliminatoria, cómo afecta a la selección Colombia

DEPORTES

PSG baraja tres opciones para reemplazar a Kylian Mbappé si se produce su venta al Real Madrid

PSG baraja tres opciones para reemplazar a Kylian Mbappé si se produce su venta al Real Madrid

La Liga tensó el mapa de las Eliminatorias: prohibirá que viajen los jugadores e inició acciones judiciales

Se sortea la Champions League: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Las revelaciones de un ex compañero de Maradona en Sevilla: regalos costosos, el detective que lo perseguía y sus consejos sobre la droga

All Star Game Liga MX vs MLS: así tundieron la narración de Pietrasanta con ESPN

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De la salida de Rihanna y sus amigos a la noche de Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro: celebrities en un click

De la salida de Rihanna y sus amigos a la noche de Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro: celebrities en un click

“Hay cosas más importantes que ofenderse”: Franco Escamilla se “disculpó” por las bromas al Conalep

Ya lo pasado pasado: Cynthia Klitbo olvidó a Rey Grupero y sorprendió con apasionado beso a Juan Vidal

El contundente mensaje de Atala Sarmiento a sus excompañeros de “Ventaneando”

Dorismar reveló que gana más en OnlyFans que como actriz: “voy a hacer un desnudo total”

TENDENCIAS

17 fármacos usados para otras enfermedades serían efectivos contra el COVID-19

17 fármacos usados para otras enfermedades serían efectivos contra el COVID-19

Identificaron una enzima que podría ser la responsable de los cuadros graves de COVID-19

Día Internacional contra el Dengue, el virus que también puede estar en el balcón

Mayores de 80 años: un defecto del sistema inmune es la causa del 20% de los cuadros graves de COVID-19

Pacientes inmunodeprimidos: no todos necesitarían un refuerzo de las vacunas contra el COVID-19