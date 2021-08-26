COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 26 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BIDEN --UPDATED TIMINGS--

REUTERS
26 de Agosto de 2021

Biden makes remarks on the situation in Afghanistan

Start: 26 Aug 2021 21:15 GMT

End: 26 Aug 2021 21:54 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes is expected to make an address to the nation on the security situation at Hamid-Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

Procesaron al "Werko", supuesto líder de la Tropa del Infierno, brazo armado del Cártel del Noreste

El día que Cristiano Ronaldo aseguró que nunca jugaría en el Manchester City: "No se trata de dinero, se trata de pasión"

Canelo Álvarez envió su apoyo a los Mariachis de Guadalajara con Jersey de Adrián González

Camilo Gómez se consagró subcampeón junior en el Campeonato Mundial de Ciclomontañismo

Magistrado José Luis Vargas se amparó ante la reapertura de investigación en su contra por presunto enriquecimiento ilícito

El día que Cristiano Ronaldo aseguró que nunca jugaría en el Manchester City: "No se trata de dinero, se trata de pasión"

Cómo festejó Thalía sus 50 años

Google y Microsoft invertirán una cifra multimillonaria para fortalecer la ciberseguridad

