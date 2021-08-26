ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BIDEN --UPDATED TIMINGS

Biden makes remarks on the situation in Afghanistan
Start: 26 Aug 2021 21:15 GMT
End: 26 Aug 2021 21:54 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes is expected to make an address to the nation on the security situation at Hamid-Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com