COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 26 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KABUL AIRPORT

Por
REUTERSAUG 26
26 de Agosto de 2021

View of Kabul airport after at least two explosions

Start: 27 Aug 2021 05:30 GMT

End: 27 Aug 2021 06:30 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - View of Kabul airport after there were at least two explosions near the airport on Thursday (August 26) amid a huge evacuation effort from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, with civilians and U.S. service members among the casualties

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Instagram prueba una nueva “búsqueda por intereses” para ofrecer mejores resultados

Instagram prueba una nueva “búsqueda por intereses” para ofrecer mejores resultados

Unos 60 mil policías acompañan el paro nacional de este jueves en Colombia

Incendio en un bus de servicio público en la vía que conduce de Bogotá a Melgar

En fotos: a 10 años del atentado al Casino Royale

Gobierno promulgó finalmente la ley que revive las 16 curules de paz

DEPORTES

Las 20 fotos más destacadas de una nueva jornada en los Juegos Paralímpicos

Las 20 fotos más destacadas de una nueva jornada en los Juegos Paralímpicos

“Fascismo” y “circo romano”: fuerte descargo de Jorge Sampaoli tras el escándalo que protagonizó en Niza-Olympique de Marsella

Los gráficos de The Economist que demuestran que Lionel Messi es el goleador más importante de la historia del fútbol europeo

Cristiano Ronaldo llegó a un acuerdo con el Manchester City: las exigencias de Juventus para venderlo

Inter anunció el fichaje de un argentino campeón de la Copa América como reemplazante de Lukaku

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Paquita la del Barrio recibirá un Premio Billboard de la Música Latina por su trayectoria

Paquita la del Barrio recibirá un Premio Billboard de la Música Latina por su trayectoria

La dulce espera de Yuya: estas son las cinco fotos que arrasan en su Instagram

Cómo será el regreso de Juan Pablo Medina a los escenarios tras ser internado de emergencia por una trombosis

De la salida de Rihanna y sus amigos a la noche de Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro: celebrities en un click

“Hay cosas más importantes que ofenderse”: Franco Escamilla se “disculpó” por las bromas al Conalep

TENDENCIAS

Vizzotti: “El desafío es terminar el año con toda la población mayor de 12 años vacunada”

Vizzotti: “El desafío es terminar el año con toda la población mayor de 12 años vacunada”

Algunas crías de murciélagos balbucean como los bebés

Nueva app de YouTube Music solo funcionará en relojes inteligentes de Samsung

Las personas vacunadas con Sinopharm necesitarían una tercera dosis a los seis meses

Afirman que la vacuna contra el COVID-19 Sputnik V mejora su protección contra la variante Delta a los 6 meses