COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM-PRIME MINISTER

Por
REUTERSAUG 25
25 de Agosto de 2021

Harris meets with Vietnam PM

Start: 25 Aug 2021 04:40 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 04:40 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM -- Harris will hold a bilateral meeting with Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, at the Office Government

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vietnam

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Laura Bozzo estaría vendiendo sus lujosos bolsos tras actualización de amparo

Laura Bozzo estaría vendiendo sus lujosos bolsos tras actualización de amparo

“Todo sea por la belleza”: Mariana Echeverría se sometió a tratamiento en vivo para adelgazar brazos

“No debería huir como cualquier ladronzuelo”: Mario Delgado explotó contra Ricardo Anaya por salir de México

Agentes de la FGR robaron un cargamento de cocaína en la CDMX

Jorge Robledo espera debatir con Gustavo Petro este 25 de agosto, una invitación que está en veremos

DEPORTES

All-Star Skill Challenge: la afición recibió entre abucheos a Chicharito Hernández

All-Star Skill Challenge: la afición recibió entre abucheos a Chicharito Hernández

El majestuoso yate que alquiló Michael Jordan en sus vacaciones por Croacia, valuado en USD 1,2 millones por semana

Con gol de Cabecita Rodríguez y “actuación” de Nahuel la Liga MX ganó el Skills Challenge MLS

“No me había dado cuenta de que había expulsado a Zidane”: Arturo Brizio recordó su polémica decisión en Francia 98

El bochornoso momento que protagonizó Nahuel Guzmán con Funes Mori en el Skills Challenge MLS - Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Laura Bozzo estaría vendiendo sus lujosos bolsos tras actualización de amparo

Laura Bozzo estaría vendiendo sus lujosos bolsos tras actualización de amparo

“Todo sea por la belleza”: Mariana Echeverría se sometió a tratamiento en vivo para adelgazar brazos

“Me fascina todo de él”: Margarita Vega habló sobre su relación con Raúl Araiza

“Me tiene en estado de pregunta”: Markos D1 se sinceró sobre el embarazo de Lyn May

Juan Osorio aclaró si Eva Daniela está embarazada de su próximo hijo

TENDENCIAS

Google actualizará la PlayStore para mejorar la forma en que se puntea o reseña una aplicación

Google actualizará la PlayStore para mejorar la forma en que se puntea o reseña una aplicación

Fortnite: cómo adquirir el skin de Wonder Woman y todos sus accesorios

Pfizer en Argentina: por qué es importante que esta vacuna sea destinada de forma prioritaria a los adolescentes

Coronavirus: la posición del paciente es clave para evitar el uso de respirador y reducir la mortalidad

15 años sin Plutón: ¿por qué se considera un planeta enano?