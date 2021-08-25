COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM-PRESIDENT

Por
REUTERSAUG 25
25 de Agosto de 2021

Harris meets Vietnam President

Start: 25 Aug 2021 03:55 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 04:07 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM --- Harris holds bilateral meeting with Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vietnam

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

