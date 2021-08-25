ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM-PRESIDENT

Harris meets Vietnam President
Start: 25 Aug 2021 03:55 GMT
End: 25 Aug 2021 04:07 GMT
HANOI, VIETNAM --- Harris holds bilateral meeting with Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Vietnam
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com