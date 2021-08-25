ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM-CORONAVIRUS

Kamala Harris delivers remarks in Vietnam
Start: 25 Aug 2021 08:20 GMT
End: 25 Aug 2021 09:30 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT.
HANOI, VIETNAM – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at the JW Marriott Hotel on U.S. health engagement in Southeast Asia.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location:
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com