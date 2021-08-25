ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM-CORONAVIRUS

Kamala Harris delivers remarks in Vietnam

Start: 25 Aug 2021 08:09 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 08:49 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at the JW Marriott Hotel on U.S. health engagement in Southeast Asia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com