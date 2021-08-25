COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/VIETNAM-CORONAVIRUS

Por
REUTERSAUG 25
25 de Agosto de 2021

Kamala Harris delivers remarks in Vietnam

Start: 25 Aug 2021 08:09 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 08:49 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at the JW Marriott Hotel on U.S. health engagement in Southeast Asia.

