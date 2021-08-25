COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CYBER/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSAUG 25
25 de Agosto de 2021

Biden holds meeting on improving U.S. cybersecurity

Start: 25 Aug 2021 18:11 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 18:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of his cabinet, his national security team, and private sector leaders to discuss "how we work together to collectively improve the nation's cybersecurity."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Descubrieron un nuevo dinosaurio y lo bautizaron con el nombre de Andrés Iniesta

Descubrieron un nuevo dinosaurio y lo bautizaron con el nombre de Andrés Iniesta

Los escándalos del juez que suspendió la caducidad del MinTic al contrato de Centros Poblados

AMLO crearía una nueva aerolínea en Felipe Ángeles

Los talibanes dicen que van a formar un gobierno “inclusivo” en los próximos días: a qué se refieren

Un estudio reveló que las mujeres fuman menos que los hombres pero les cuesta más trabajo dejarlo

DEPORTES

Descubrieron un nuevo dinosaurio y lo bautizaron con el nombre de Andrés Iniesta

Descubrieron un nuevo dinosaurio y lo bautizaron con el nombre de Andrés Iniesta

Darío Benedetto habló por primera vez de su peculiar fichaje por el Elche, club que lo tendrá como jugador y propietario

“Jaime Lozano debería ser la primera opción de Chivas”: Hugo Sánchez

Mateo Messi se lució con la pelota por las calles de París y Antonela Roccuzzo compartió el video

El presidente de FIFA le pidió a la Premier League y la Liga de España que cedan los jugadores para las Eliminatorias

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Entre un nuevo look y un misterioso hombre: así reapareció Camila Sodi para alborotar las redes sociales

Entre un nuevo look y un misterioso hombre: así reapareció Camila Sodi para alborotar las redes sociales

Por qué Maribel Guardia defendió a Victoria Ruffo tras las acusaciones de Eugenio Derbez

Qué hacían Bárbara de Regil, Roberto Palazuelos y Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin en Televisa

“Hija de papá”: el enternecedor encuentro que protagonizaron Aislinn Derbez y Eugenio Derbez

“Último día en casa”: las palabras de Yuya que alertaron a sus seguidores del nacimiento de su hijo Mar

TENDENCIAS

Cómo cambiar la contraseña de una cuenta Apple ID

Cómo cambiar la contraseña de una cuenta Apple ID

Cuál es la mirada científica sobre la conducta de los carpinchos en Nordelta

Google Meet ahora advierte cuando un usuario está causando ecos en la llamada

Instagram introdujo publicidad a su pestaña dedicada a compras

La inmunidad que se obtiene de la combinación de AstraZeneca y Pfizer es más potente