COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 25 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASIA-WHO

Por
REUTERSAUG 25
24 de Agosto de 2021

WHO for West Pacific holds news conference on coronavirus

Start: 25 Aug 2021 01:59 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 03:07 GMT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Javier Corral promueve regreso escalonado a las escuelas de Chihuahua

Javier Corral promueve regreso escalonado a las escuelas de Chihuahua

Juez frena proceso de caducidad y embargo que inició MinTIC contra Centros Poblados

El bochornoso momento que protagonizó Nahuel Guzmán con Funes Mori en el Skills Challenge MLS - Liga MX

En BCS Sasha se convirtió en la primera persona en realizar su cambio de identidad de género

“Me fascina todo de él”: Margarita Vega habló sobre su relación con Raúl Araiza

DEPORTES

El bochornoso momento que protagonizó Nahuel Guzmán con Funes Mori en el Skills Challenge MLS - Liga MX

El bochornoso momento que protagonizó Nahuel Guzmán con Funes Mori en el Skills Challenge MLS - Liga MX

Jonathan Dos Santos reveló en dónde desea terminar su carrera y descartó al América

Así se salvó Pato O’Ward de un terrible accidente en la IndyCar

All-Star Skills Challenge: así se vivió la victoria de la Liga MX sobre la MLS en el desafío de habilidades

Cuándo fue la última vez que se hizo un Juego de Estrellas de la Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Me fascina todo de él”: Margarita Vega habló sobre su relación con Raúl Araiza

“Me fascina todo de él”: Margarita Vega habló sobre su relación con Raúl Araiza

“Me tiene en estado de pregunta”: Markos D1 se sinceró sobre el embarazo de Lyn May

Juan Osorio aclaró si Eva Daniela está embarazada de su próximo hijo

“Cómo juega con ustedes”: Carmen Salinas opinó sobre el embarazo de Lyn May

Érika Zaba reveló que OV7 hablará de sus diferencias “sin pelos en la lengua”

TENDENCIAS

Fortnite: cómo adquirir el skin de Wonder Woman y todos sus accesorios

Fortnite: cómo adquirir el skin de Wonder Woman y todos sus accesorios

Pfizer en Argentina: por qué es importante que esta vacuna sea destinada de forma prioritaria a los adolescentes

Coronavirus: la posición del paciente es clave para evitar el uso de respirador y reducir la mortalidad

15 años sin Plutón: ¿por qué se considera un planeta enano?

Cuatro ideas alrededor del uso de Remdesivir como tratamiento contra el COVID-19