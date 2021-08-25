ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BLINKEN --NEW START TIME

Blinken discusses safe passage from Afghanistan
Start: 25 Aug 2021 18:30 GMT
End: 25 Aug 2021 19:30 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL 1830GMT**
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses U.S. efforts to provide safe passage out of Afghanistan for Americans and others.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: STATE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com