Miércoles 25 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BLINKEN --NEW START TIME--

REUTERSAUG 25
25 de Agosto de 2021

Blinken discusses safe passage from Afghanistan

Start: 25 Aug 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 19:30 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL 1830GMT**

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses U.S. efforts to provide safe passage out of Afghanistan for Americans and others.

Suplicó a la mamá de "El Chapo", pero el Cártel de Sinaloa la obligó a quitar su candidatura

Mateo Messi se lució con la pelota por las calles de París y Antonela Roccuzzo compartió el video

Entre un nuevo look y un misterioso hombre: así reapareció Camila Sodi para alborotar las redes sociales

La inmunidad que se obtiene de la combinación de AstraZeneca y Pfizer es más potente

