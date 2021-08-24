ADVISORY UKRAINE-ANNIVERSARY/INDEPENDENCE-PARADE

Ukraine Independence Day with military parade & air show
Start: 24 Aug 2021 06:55 GMT
End: 24 Aug 2021 07:51 GMT
KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top officials take part in an official ceremony to celebrate 30 years since the country gained its independence. Celebrations will include parade of army, navy and airforce units and military air show.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Ceremony starts (will include military parade and air show)
