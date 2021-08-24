ADVISORY UKRAINE-ANNIVERSARY/INDEPENDENCE-PARADE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Ukraine Independence Day with military parade & air show

Start: 24 Aug 2021 06:55 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2021 07:51 GMT

KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top officials take part in an official ceremony to celebrate 30 years since the country gained its independence. Celebrations will include parade of army, navy and airforce units and military air show.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Ceremony starts (will include military parade and air show)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

"Ir a la cárcel o ser prófugo": la dura crítica de Ciro Gómez Leyva a Ricardo Anaya

Cuál podría ser el futuro de Jaime Lozano en el fútbol mexicano

Mariana Seoane aseguró que el espíritu de Juan Gabriel se le manifiesta repetidamente

La leche materna de mujeres vacunadas con Pfizer contiene anticuerpos contra el SARS-CoV-2

