Martes 24 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASIA-WHO

AUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2021

WHO for West Pacific holds news conference on coronavirus

Start: 25 Aug 2021 01:50 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2021 03:00 GMT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Casa de los Azulejos: la historia de uno de los recintos más antiguos de la CDMX y la leyenda que lo habita

"Siete juguetes": Floyd Mayweather exhibió su lujosa colección de coches blancos valuados en más de USD 20 millones

Cómo solucionaron Jimena Pérez "La Choco" y Rafael Sarmiento la discriminación que sufrió su hijo

Oculus Quest anuncia nueva función para conectar la realidad virtual directamente a celulares

