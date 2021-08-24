COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 24 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-PENTAGON

Por
REUTERSAUG 24
24 de Agosto de 2021

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds an on-camera briefing

Start: 24 Aug 2021 14:24 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2021 15:24 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA -- Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby is expected to hold an on-camera briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Los talibanes prohibieron a los afganos ir al aeropuerto de Kabul controlado por Estados Unidos para huir del país

Los talibanes prohibieron a los afganos ir al aeropuerto de Kabul controlado por Estados Unidos para huir del país

Empleo para mexicanos en EEUU: cuáles son los requisitos para ganar hasta 30,000 pesos mensuales

Qué es y cómo funciona el Ñeripeso, la primera criptomoneda uruguaya

Belinda y Christian Nodal: entre sus días de felicidad y por qué insisten en separarlos

Empleo para mexicanos en EEUU: ofrecen sueldo de 35,000 pesos mensuales

DEPORTES

Kylian Mbappé dilata su renovación con PSG: la opción que propuso Neymar como su reemplazante

Kylian Mbappé dilata su renovación con PSG: la opción que propuso Neymar como su reemplazante

La impactante pelea que interrumpió el partido Steelers vs Lions de la NFL

Los clubes de la Premier League se quejaron por la cesión de jugadores a selecciones de la “lista roja”: Argentina y Brasil en la mira

El “furor Messi”, sin techo: tickets agotados a 5 días del partido, reventa por las nubes y pedidos inéditos

Mbappé dio una entrevista íntima: Messi, Neymar, el presente de la liga francesa y una frase repleta de sinceridad

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“El proceso es muy difícil”: novio de YosStop habló de su proceso a casi dos meses de su arresto

“El proceso es muy difícil”: novio de YosStop habló de su proceso a casi dos meses de su arresto

Katie Price sufrió un ataque en su propia casa: “Me escapé después de recibir un puñetazo”

“Les voy a presentar a este galanazo”: Aislinn Derbez rompió el silencio sobre “su nuevo amor”

Camila Cabello y Shawn Mendes fueron a un parque en Toronto, Heidi Klum paseó en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Mariana Seoane aseguró que el espíritu de Juan Gabriel se le manifiesta repetidamente

TENDENCIAS

Facebook volvería a tener llamadas y videollamadas desde su app principal

Facebook volvería a tener llamadas y videollamadas desde su app principal

Un error en el software de una aplicación de Microsoft expuso 38 millones de datos de sus usuarios

Cómo impacta en la salud adoptar una mascota

Ocho ideas para evitar que la agilidad en las organizaciones termine siendo una farsa

La leche materna de mujeres vacunadas con Pfizer contiene anticuerpos contra el SARS-CoV-2