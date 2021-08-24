ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/TALIBAN

Taliban spokesman holds news conference in Kabul

Start: 24 Aug 2021 13:02 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2021 13:46 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS SOURCE SWITCHED FROM TOLO TV TO RTA AT 1327GMT**

KABUL: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid holds news conference in Kabul, ahead of G7 meeting on evacuation from Kabul airport.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AFGHANISTAN

DIGITAL: NO USE AFGHANISTAN

Source: TOLO TV / RTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com