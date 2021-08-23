ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/SINGAPORE

Vice President Kamala Harris on second day of official visit to Singapore
Start: 23 Aug 2021 06:04 GMT
End: 23 Aug 2021 06:16 GMT
SINGAPORE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on second day of official visit in for Singapore before heading to Vietnam, on a trip to Southeast Asia that is aimed at strengthening U.S. regional leadership and expanding security cooperation.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com