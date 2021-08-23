COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 23 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-ANNIVERSARY/INDEPENDENCE-PARADE

Por
REUTERSAUG 23
23 de Agosto de 2021

Ukraine Independence Day with military parade & air show

Start: 24 Aug 2021 06:55 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top officials take part in an official ceremony to celebrate 30 years since the country gained its independence. Celebrations will include parade of army, navy and airforce units and military air show.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Ceremony starts (will include military parade and air show)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El Pentágono exigirá la vacunación de todas las tropas estadounidenses tras la aprobación total de la fórmula de Pfizer

El Pentágono exigirá la vacunación de todas las tropas estadounidenses tras la aprobación total de la fórmula de Pfizer

Barry Keoghan, actor “The Eternals”, fue hospitalizado tras una brutal agresión en la vía pública: tiene lesiones en el rostro

Éxodo en el PSG tras la llegada de los fichajes Galácticos: los tres señalados que podrían abandonar el club

Accidente en la México-Cuernavaca: así fue la rodada para dar último adiós a los motociclistas fallecidos

Quién fue Rosita Quintana y por qué fue estrella de la Época de Oro del cine mexicano

DEPORTES

Éxodo en el PSG tras la llegada de los fichajes Galácticos: los tres señalados que podrían abandonar el club

Éxodo en el PSG tras la llegada de los fichajes Galácticos: los tres señalados que podrían abandonar el club

“He venido a París a jugar”: la declaración de uno de los refuerzos estrella del PSG que pone en aprietos a Pochettino

Con varios regresos de peso y algunos cambios sorpresivos, Lionel Scaloni armó la lista de la Selección para la triple fecha de las Eliminatorias

El Kun Agüero tendrá una estatua en el Etihad Stadium del Manchester City

El insólito error de un árbitro que se volvió viral: no aplicó la ley de ventaja y se arrodilló para disculparse con los futbolistas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Barry Keoghan, actor “The Eternals”, fue hospitalizado tras una brutal agresión en la vía pública: tiene lesiones en el rostro

Barry Keoghan, actor “The Eternals”, fue hospitalizado tras una brutal agresión en la vía pública: tiene lesiones en el rostro

Quién fue Rosita Quintana y por qué fue estrella de la Época de Oro del cine mexicano

Murió a los 96 años la actriz Rosita Quintana, figura de la Época de Oro

Cómo luce la niña más hermosa del mundo 16 años después de su icónica foto

“Un nuevo amor llega”: quién sería la nueva pareja de Aislinn Derbez

TENDENCIAS

Apple estaría preparando el lanzamiento de un Mac Mini “más potente”

Apple estaría preparando el lanzamiento de un Mac Mini “más potente”

Pfizer se convirtió en la primera vacuna contra el COVID-19 con “aprobación total”

España levanta la cuarentena obligatoria para el ingreso de viajeros argentinos

La aplicación china TikTok habría ayudado a promover más rápido mentiras de las vacunas de COVID-19, asegura un estudio internacional

Vacuna de Taiwán: cuál es su tecnología y qué eficacia mostró