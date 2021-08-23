ADVISORY PARALYMPICS-2020/CEREMONY-STADIUM-CAULDRON -- POSSIBLE ONLY

View of Japan's National Stadium as Tokyo Paralympics opens
Start: 24 Aug 2021 08:50 GMT
End: 24 Aug 2021 14:50 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THE CAULDRON EVENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION AND IS FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY
==
TOKYO, JAPAN - A view of Japan's National Stadium, venue of the Paralympic opening ceremony, held with no spectators.
SCHEDULE:
0850-1420GMT - View of Japan's National Stadium (REUTERS)
1100-1400GMT- Opening ceremony
1430GMT - The Paralympic flame is transferred to a second cauldron located at the Tokyo waterfront after the flame ignited at the opening ceremony in the national Stadium. (FOREIGN POOL) - PLEASE NOTE THE CAULDRON EVENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION AND IS FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com