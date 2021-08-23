COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY PARALYMPICS-2020/CEREMONY-STADIUM-CAULDRON -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSAUG 23
23 de Agosto de 2021

View of Japan's National Stadium as Tokyo Paralympics opens

Start: 24 Aug 2021 08:50 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2021 14:50 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THE CAULDRON EVENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION AND IS FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY

==

TOKYO, JAPAN - A view of Japan's National Stadium, venue of the Paralympic opening ceremony, held with no spectators.

SCHEDULE:

0850-1420GMT - View of Japan's National Stadium (REUTERS)

1100-1400GMT- Opening ceremony

1430GMT - The Paralympic flame is transferred to a second cauldron located at the Tokyo waterfront after the flame ignited at the opening ceremony in the national Stadium. (FOREIGN POOL) - PLEASE NOTE THE CAULDRON EVENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION AND IS FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

