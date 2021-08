ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/WHO

WHO briefing over health situation & response in Afghanistan

Start: 24 Aug 2021 09:25 GMT

End: 24 Aug 2021 10:30 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) holds briefing over current health situation and response in Afghanistan.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Briefing begins

Speakers:

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean

Dr Rana Hajjeh, Director of Programme Management, WHO/EMRO

Dr Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director, WHO/EMRO

Dr Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Afghanistan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com