Lunes 23 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-PENTAGON

Por
REUTERSAUG 23
23 de Agosto de 2021

Pentagon briefing with Kirby, Army Gen. Stephen Lyons

Start: 23 Aug 2021 19:09 GMT

End: 23 Aug 2021 20:09 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, commander, U.S. Transportation Command (virtual participation) hold on-camera briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Egnlish

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

