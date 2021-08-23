COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 23 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-CONGRESS -- START TIME APPROX--

Por
REUTERSAUG 23
23 de Agosto de 2021

Schiff speaks after intelligence briefing on Afghanistan

Start: 23 Aug 2021 22:57 GMT

End: 23 Aug 2021 23:37 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Members of the House Intelligence Committee will be receiving an intelligence briefing on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday evening. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff is expected to brief reporters following the meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió a los 38 años Igor Vovkovinskiy, el hombre más alto de EEUU

Murió a los 38 años Igor Vovkovinskiy, el hombre más alto de EEUU

Las impactantes declaraciones de Jamie Spears sobre las adicciones y los problemas de salud mental de Britney

Todo lo que tienes que saber sobre México en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020

Cuáles son los planes de Altair Jarabo después de su boda en Francia

“Están en todo menos en la cancha”: la brutal crítica del “Warrior” a Chivas por sus malos resultados

DEPORTES

Todo lo que tienes que saber sobre México en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020

Todo lo que tienes que saber sobre México en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020

“Están en todo menos en la cancha”: la brutal crítica del “Warrior” a Chivas por sus malos resultados

El ex mánager de Schumacher cargó contra la esposa del ex piloto: “¿Por qué no se me permite visitar a Michael?”

“No voy a festejar si es campeón”: la molestia del “Ruso” Brailovsky por el regreso de Renato Ibarra a América

La mala experiencia que vivió Diego Lainez en el Aeropuerto de la CDMX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las impactantes declaraciones de Jamie Spears sobre las adicciones y los problemas de salud mental de Britney

Las impactantes declaraciones de Jamie Spears sobre las adicciones y los problemas de salud mental de Britney

Cuáles son los planes de Altair Jarabo después de su boda en Francia

Manuel Mijares reveló qué tan cerca vive de Lucero

La razón por la que casi no dejan entrar a Karla Díaz de JNS a unas famosas ruinas en Grecia

Joy de Red Velvet y Crush tienen un romance: sus agencias lo confirmaron

TENDENCIAS

Cómo hacer videollamadas entre teléfonos Apple y Android

Cómo hacer videollamadas entre teléfonos Apple y Android

Por qué el futuro de la depresión resistente a los psicofármacos puede estar ligado al sistema inmunológico

Microsoft anunció un incremento en el precio de Microsoft 365 desde 2022

WhatsApp tendría pronto su propia app en iPad

Cómo desactivar en Facebook el círculo verde de estar siempre conectado