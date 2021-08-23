COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/GERMANY-DEFENCE MINISTry--UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSAUG 23
23 de Agosto de 2021

German Defence Minister holds briefing on Afghanistan evacuation

Start: 23 Aug 2021 13:04 GMT

End: 23 Aug 2021 13:12 GMT

**EDITORS BE ADVISED: German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is not set to attend**

BERLIN/INTERNET – German Defence Ministry holds webcast briefing for journalists on the evacuation of German citizens and Afghans in need of protection from Kabul.

SCHEDULE

1300 - Briefing starts

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - Briefing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DEFENCE MINISTRY WEBEX HOST

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

