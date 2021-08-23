ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FRANCE

French ministers to travel to UAE to discuss Afghanistan situation
Start: 23 Aug 2021 13:30 GMT
End: 23 Aug 2021 14:30 GMT
ABU DHABI - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly visit the Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday to meet people involved in Afghan evacuation operations.
