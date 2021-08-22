ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/SINGAPORE

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore
Start: 22 Aug 2021 02:35 GMT
End: 22 Aug 2021 03:08 GMT
SINGAPORE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore for a visit before heading to Vietnam, on a trip to Southeast Asia that is aimed at strengthening U.S. regional leadership and expanding security cooperation.
