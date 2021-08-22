COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/SINGAPORE

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore

Start: 22 Aug 2021 02:35 GMT

End: 22 Aug 2021 03:08 GMT

SINGAPORE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore for a visit before heading to Vietnam, on a trip to Southeast Asia that is aimed at strengthening U.S. regional leadership and expanding security cooperation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Singapore

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

