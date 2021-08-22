COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-GERMANY/ZELINSKIY-MERKEL

Por
REUTERSAUG 22
20 de Agosto de 2021

Merkel and Zelenskiy joint newser in Kyiv after talks

Start: 22 Aug 2021 10:54 GMT

End: 22 Aug 2021 11:45 GMT

KYIV - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy give a joint news conference in Kyiv after bilateral talks.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - New conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: NATURAL WITH UKRANIAN/GERMAN, CH2: GERMAN TRANLSATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

