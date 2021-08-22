ADVISORY STORM-HENRI/

Storm Henri in Rhode Island and Massachusets

Start: 22 Aug 2021 16:32 GMT

End: 22 Aug 2021 17:32 GMT

VARIOUS, UNITED STATES - Storm Henri in Rhode Island and Massachusets

LOCATIONS:

1513 GMT - Cranston, Rhode Island

1601GMT - Westport, Massachusets

1632GMT - Providence, Rhode Island

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA NO USE CNN. NO USE

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com