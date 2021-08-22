COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 22 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY STORM-HENRI/

Por
REUTERSAUG 22
22 de Agosto de 2021

Storm Henri in Rhode Island and Massachusets

Start: 22 Aug 2021 16:32 GMT

End: 22 Aug 2021 17:32 GMT

VARIOUS, UNITED STATES - Storm Henri in Rhode Island and Massachusets

LOCATIONS:

1513 GMT - Cranston, Rhode Island

1601GMT - Westport, Massachusets

1632GMT - Providence, Rhode Island

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA NO USE CNN. NO USE

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cuánto falta para que termine la temporada de huracanes en México

Cuánto falta para que termine la temporada de huracanes en México

“No es regaño”: CDMX pidió a jóvenes respetar turnos de vacunación, tras largas filas en Xochimilco

Android Auto, la interfaz para conductores en el celular, dejará de existir

Alemania denunció que Rusia utiliza el gas como un arma geopolítica

Las curiosidades detrás de la capacidad auditiva de los perros

DEPORTES

Dolor en el fútbol uruguayo por la muerte de Alberto Bica, gloria de Nacional de Montevideo

Dolor en el fútbol uruguayo por la muerte de Alberto Bica, gloria de Nacional de Montevideo

Raúl Jiménez fue titular con los Wolves en la jornada 2 de la Premier League, pero no fue suficiente para evitar la victoria del Tottenham

El PSG no es el único que brilla en Francia: tacos, lujos y emoción en la heroica remontada del Cleermont contra el Lyon

Histórico: Pechito López ganó las 24 Horas de Le Mans

Ronald Koeman habló sobre cómo afecta la ausencia de Lionel Messi al Barcelona tras el empate ante el Bilbao

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Aislinn Derbez vivió un extremo fin de semana con Kailani

Aislinn Derbez vivió un extremo fin de semana con Kailani

Revelarán inédita canción de Juan Gabriel y Diego Verdaguer

“No sé si podré dormir”, Luisito Comunica habló sobre el macabro duende que parpadeó en su video

Christian Nodal reveló qué hay detrás del Speedy González que dejó en Instagram

Hijo con autismo de Jimena Pérez “La Choco” sufrió discriminación en restaurante de Acapulco

TENDENCIAS

Con la meditación, la mente humana puede surfear mejor la pandemia del COVID-19

Con la meditación, la mente humana puede surfear mejor la pandemia del COVID-19

La NASA estudia con impresoras 3D las técnicas para construir en la Luna

Murió el “paciente cero” de la variante Delta en Córdoba

Correo filtrado de Steve Jobs indicaría que Apple estaba trabajando en un “iPhone nano”

España estudia levantar la prohibición de ingreso para viajeros argentinos y de otros países latinoamericanos