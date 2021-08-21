COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-HARRIS/DEPARTURE

Por
REUTERSAUG 21
21 de Agosto de 2021

VP Harris departs DC on route to Singapore.

Start: 21 Aug 2021 01:15 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2021 02:15 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Washington, DC on route Singapore.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Liga MX: así fue la balacera que paralizó al futbol mexicano hace 10 años

Liga MX: así fue la balacera que paralizó al futbol mexicano hace 10 años

¿Qué significa la aprobación plena de una vacuna por parte de la FDA?

Por qué Laura Bozzo está siendo buscada por la Interpol

La OTAN no descartó que sus tropas sigan en Afganistán más allá de la fecha pautada para dejar el país

La escasez de oxígeno para tratar pacientes con COVID-19 obligó a Orlando a reducir el uso de agua

DEPORTES

Liga MX: así fue la balacera que paralizó al futbol mexicano hace 10 años

Liga MX: así fue la balacera que paralizó al futbol mexicano hace 10 años

Mazatlán vs Tigres: cuándo y dónde ver el partido inaugural de la jornada 6 en la Liga MX

A los 14 segundos y casi sin ángulo: el gol con el que Estudiantes abrió el marcador ante Banfield

Mauro Icardi salió con una lesión en el hombro y Pochettino encendió las alarmas: “No pinta bien”

Gay Games: en qué consisten los juegos que podría albergar Guadalajara en 2026

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Laura Bozzo está siendo buscada por la Interpol

Por qué Laura Bozzo está siendo buscada por la Interpol

Cómo está Vicente Fernández tras 15 días de hospitalización

Por qué se dice que Kylie Jenner podría estar embarazada otra vez

Los mejores memes de la nostalgia por Hotmail

K-Pop: Bobby de iKON anunció que se casará y tendrá un hijo en septiembre

TENDENCIAS

Durante cuántos segundos y con qué intensidad se deben lavar las manos para eliminar los gérmenes

Durante cuántos segundos y con qué intensidad se deben lavar las manos para eliminar los gérmenes

Delta en Argentina: claves para entender por qué otras variantes que ya circulan podrían ser un muro de contención temporal

Un gen poco conocido puede aumentar el riesgo de contraer cáncer de mama

Entrevista con el youtuber Damián Kuc: “Historias innecesarias”, la audiencia dividida de la televisión y Ricardo Fort

Tres datos clave sobre la variante Delta, según la prestigiosa médica argentina Marta Cohen