COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 21 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/SPAIN-EU-STATEMENTS

Por
REUTERSAUG 21
20 de Agosto de 2021

Von der Leyen, Michel address the media

Start: 21 Aug 2021 11:14 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2021 12:05 GMT

TORREJON DE ARDOZ - European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Spanish PM Pedro address the media at the hub for Afghan refugees at Torrejon de Ardoz air base near Madrid.

SCHEDULE

TIME TBC - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH / FRENCH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Juan José, el hijo de María Fernanda Cabal que llega al partido Conservador

Juan José, el hijo de María Fernanda Cabal que llega al partido Conservador

La razón por la que Juan José Origel fue hospitalizado de emergencia

Miles de afganos se agolpan en el aeropuerto de Kabul mientras se escuchan disparos en los alrededores

Un informe elaborado para la ONU revela que los talibanes comenzaron “la caza de colaboradores” en las principales ciudades de Afganistán

Réquiem para Afganistán

DEPORTES

Sofía Ramos ganó oro en los 10 km marcha del Mundial sub-20 de atletismo

Sofía Ramos ganó oro en los 10 km marcha del Mundial sub-20 de atletismo

Tigres ganó a Mazatlán 3-1 en torneo Grita México A21

La historia de Yusuf Demir, el “Messi austríaco” que se convirtió en la sensación del verano en el Barcelona

24 historias de las 24 Horas de Le Mans: un coche volador, la máxima tragedia del automovilismo y la inspiración de dos películas

Juegos Paralímpicos: qué son y cuál ha sido el desempeño de la delegación mexicana en su historia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La razón por la que Juan José Origel fue hospitalizado de emergencia

La razón por la que Juan José Origel fue hospitalizado de emergencia

Nueva York celebra su resurgimiento después del COVID-19 con un mega concierto para vacunados

Hijo del “Loco” Valdés desmintió maltrato contra su madre; señaló que Felicia Garza “no se acercó a verla ni un día”

Entre la espada y la pared: Laura Bozzo cuenta con denuncia por tentativa de homicidio

Odalys Ramírez y Patricio Borguetti revelaron el secreto para tener un matrimonio duradero y feliz

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los últimos avances para pacientes con enfermedades reumáticas que dejó el congreso regional más importante

Cuáles son los últimos avances para pacientes con enfermedades reumáticas que dejó el congreso regional más importante

La historia del auto norteamericano que fue precursor de los sistemas de seguridad pero nunca rodó

Marathon Majors: la vuelta al mundo en seis grandes maratones

Una simple intervención podría ayudar a desarrollar resiliencia emocional durante la pandemia

La pickup de Tesla ya tiene una versión para campamentos