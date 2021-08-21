COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/SPAIN-EU-ARRIVALS--UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSAUG 21
20 de Agosto de 2021

Von der Leyen, Michel visit EU hub for Afghan refugees in Spain

Start: 21 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

TORREJON DE ARDOZ - European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, European Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visit the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, site of the European hub for the reception of Afghans who have been evacuated after the Taliban takeover.

SCHEDULE

1015GMT - visit begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

