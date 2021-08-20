ADVISORY HAITI-QUAKE/

Haitians continue recovery after deadly quake

Start: 20 Aug 2021 13:05 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2021 14:05 GMT

MARCELINE – In a rural zone close to Les Cayes, Haitians face dramatic situation after having lost almost everything in the deadly earthquake that hit the country August 14th. More than a dozen residents are digging through rubble of what was once a handful of houses. The air smells of decomposing bodies, and residents say that at least one woman who lived in one of the houses is still missing.

