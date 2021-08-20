ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Agosto de 2021
REUTERS
20 de Agosto de 2021

Merkel, Laschet and Soeder kick off election campaign

Start: 21 Aug 2021 08:45 GMT

End: 21 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses supporters of her CDU party which kicks off its campaign ahead of the Sept. 26 election, with CDU candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet and Bavarian premier Markus Soeder also speaking.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Merkel, Laschet and Soeder kick off election campaign

PLEASE NOTE EXACT TIME OF WHEN THEY EACH SPEAK IS NOT CLEAR

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CDU HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

