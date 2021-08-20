ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/NATO

Stoltenberg newser after talks with NATO foreign ministers

Start: 20 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO RUSSIA-GERMANY/PUTIN-MERKEL-NEWSER LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference following an emergency discussion between the military alliance's foreign ministers.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Stoltenberg news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com