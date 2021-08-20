COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 20 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/NATO

Por
REUTERSAUG 20
19 de Agosto de 2021

Stoltenberg newser after talks with NATO foreign ministers

Start: 20 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO RUSSIA-GERMANY/PUTIN-MERKEL-NEWSER LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference following an emergency discussion between the military alliance's foreign ministers.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Stoltenberg news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Elon Musk presentó el robot humanoide de Tesla que se encargará del trabajo “peligroso y aburrido”

Elon Musk presentó el robot humanoide de Tesla que se encargará del trabajo “peligroso y aburrido”

“No cambiaría absolutamente nada”: Toni Costa se sinceró sobre su pasado y su relación con Adamari López

“Para alguien de 18 años, el dinero no debe ser lo más importante”: la dura crítica de Ronald Koeman a una promesa del Barcelona

EEUU mantendrá el cierre de fronteras con Canadá y México

“No quiero que nadie este en la cárcel”: López Obrador abrió la posibilidad de otorgarle la amnistía al “Jefe de jefes”

DEPORTES

La ironía de Atlético Mineiro dirigida a River y Boca tras eliminarlos de la Copa Libertadores

La ironía de Atlético Mineiro dirigida a River y Boca tras eliminarlos de la Copa Libertadores

“Para alguien de 18 años, el dinero no debe ser lo más importante”: la dura crítica de Ronald Koeman a una promesa del Barcelona

Sin Messi ni Neymar, PSG intentará sostener su invicto en la Ligue 1 como visitante de Brest

Rafa Nadal será baja por lo que resta del 2021: “Llevo un año sufriendo mucho más de lo que debería con mi pie”

Del Piojo Herrera a Vucetich: los técnicos más criticados en el torneo Grita México 2021 Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“No cambiaría absolutamente nada”: Toni Costa se sinceró sobre su pasado y su relación con Adamari López

“No cambiaría absolutamente nada”: Toni Costa se sinceró sobre su pasado y su relación con Adamari López

“Es muy joven y no sabe contestar”: la reacción de Lyn May a las declaraciones de Markos D1

“Fue detectado muy a tiempo”: Vicente Fernández Jr. confirmó que su padre padece síndrome de Guillain-Barré

“Ojalá se arregle, nos sirve a todos”: Andrea Legarreta se sinceró con el caso Laura Bozzo

“Ha sido una delicia”: Mayté Perroni se mostró con un hombre tras polémica con Andrés Tovar

TENDENCIAS

Una falla genética podría ser responsable de los casos graves de COVID-19

Una falla genética podría ser responsable de los casos graves de COVID-19

Mitos y verdades sobre la leche: qué dice la ciencia acerca de este alimento

Rinitis alérgica: cómo diferenciarla del COVID-19 cuando se acerca la primavera

Dosis de refuerzo de vacunas COVID: ¿cuáles son las preguntas claves que se hacen los científicos?

Por qué la tartamudez sería neuronal y no un rasgo de la personalidad