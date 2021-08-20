ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-PENTAGON

Pentagon spokesman and Army General brief on Afghanistan

Start: 20 Aug 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2021 19:30 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - U.S. Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby holds and U.S. Army General William “Hank” Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, hold a media briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com