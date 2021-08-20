ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BIDEN --DELAYED - TIME APPROXIMATE

Biden speaks on evacuation from Afghanistan

Start: 20 Aug 2021 17:48 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2021 18:17 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS DELAYED. START TIME TO BE CONFIRMED.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - President Biden delivers remarks on the evacuation of U.S. citizens and others from Afghanistan in the White House East Room. VP Harris also attends.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com