Viernes 20 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BIDEN --DELAYED - TIME APPROXIMATE--

REUTERSAUG 20
20 de Agosto de 2021

Biden speaks on evacuation from Afghanistan

Start: 20 Aug 2021 17:48 GMT

End: 20 Aug 2021 18:17 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS DELAYED. START TIME TO BE CONFIRMED.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - President Biden delivers remarks on the evacuation of U.S. citizens and others from Afghanistan in the White House East Room. VP Harris also attends.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Joe Biden afirmó que no puede garantizar el “resultado final” de la operación de evacuación en Afganistán

Vuelta a casa: Lionel Messi retornó a Barcelona con su familia tras quedar afuera del partido de PSG

Las explosivas revelaciones que los hijos de Angelina y Brad podrían hacer en la corte

Bugatti fabricará en 2024 el auto más potente del mundo

