ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/SPAIN-EU-ARRIVALS

Von der Leyen, Michel visit EU hub for Afghan refugees in Spain
Start: 21 Aug 2021 10:00 GMT
End: 21 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
TORREJON DE ARDOZ - European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, European Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visit the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, site of the European hub for the reception of Afghans who have been evacuated after the Taliban takeover.
