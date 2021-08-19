COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 19 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WASHINGTONDC/SECURITY

Por
REUTERS
19 de Agosto de 2021

View of Library of Congress after reports of possible explosive

Start: 19 Aug 2021 15:19 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2021 19:05 GMT

UPDATE 1830GMT - news conference with Chief of US Capitol Police - J. Thomas Manger

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police say they are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress on Thursday. Independence Avenue looking north towards the Library of Congress.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

