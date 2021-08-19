ADVISORY RELIGION-ASHURA/IRAQ-BAGHDAD

Shi'ite Muslims in Iraq's Baghdad mark Ashura

Start: 19 Aug 2021 03:20 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2021 04:06 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC IMAGES

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Shi'ite Muslims gather in Iraq's Sadr City to honor the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, on the annual day of Ashura.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com