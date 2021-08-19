COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 19 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY RELIGION-ASHURA/IRAQ-BAGHDAD

REUTERS
18 de Agosto de 2021

Shi'ite Muslims in Iraq's Baghdad mark Ashura

Start: 19 Aug 2021 03:20 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2021 04:06 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC IMAGES

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Shi'ite Muslims gather in Iraq's Sadr City to honor the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, on the annual day of Ashura.

