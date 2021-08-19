ADVISORY HAITI-QUAKE/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Haitians gather to receive much needed aid after quake

Start: 19 Aug 2021 12:52 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2021 13:52 GMT

CAMP PERRIN, LES CAYES – In the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haitians gather to receive much needed aid after deadly earthquake. World Food Program representatives are expected to distribute food.

