Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-PENTAGON

Por
REUTERSAUG 19
19 de Agosto de 2021

Pentagon spokesman and Army general brief media

Start: 19 Aug 2021 14:31 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2021 15:31 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, deputy director for regional operations and force management for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brief reporters at the Pentagon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

