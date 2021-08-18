COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 18 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

REUTERSAUG 18
18 de Agosto de 2021

Aid organizations focused of Afghanistan join UN briefing

Start: 18 Aug 2021 15:57 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2021 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Spokesperson to the UN Secretary General briefs media, joined virtually by the following officials: Ellen McGroarty, World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director, Afghanistan; Mustapha Ben Messaoud, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Chief of Field Operations and Emergencies, Afghanistan; and Aurvasi Patel, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Head of Protection.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

