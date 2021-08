Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan arrives in Germany

Start: 18 Aug 2021 01:40 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2021 01:48 GMT

FRANKFURT – First plane with evacuees from Afghanistan expected to arrive at Frankfurt airport.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com