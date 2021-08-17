COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO chief Tedros briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments

Start: 18 Aug 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2021 13:45 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Tedros briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

