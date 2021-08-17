COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

Jacinda Ardern holds news conference on possible lockdown

Start: 17 Aug 2021 05:51 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2021 06:50 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference to update New Zealanders on a possible lockdown after one coronavirus case was detected in the community.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

