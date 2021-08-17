ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

Suga newser as COVID-19 state of emergency extended

Start: 17 Aug 2021 11:50 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference following the government's decision to extend COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and five other prefectures by about two more weeks to Sept. 12. The government will also expand the state of emergency lockdown measures to the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, local media reports.

