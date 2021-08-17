ADVISORY HAITI-QUAKE/

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake
Start: 17 Aug 2021 20:07 GMT
End: 17 Aug 2021 20:07 GMT
LES CAYES – The preliminary death toll from the major earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti last weekend surged to 1,941 on Tuesday as the search for survivors resumed after a tropical storm passed and quake-hit Haitians clamoured for food, shelter and medical aid.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Haiti
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL/CREOLE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com