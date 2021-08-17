COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 17 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-ESTONIA/MERKEL-KALLAS

Por
REUTERSAUG 17
16 de Agosto de 2021

Merkel and Estonia's PM Kallas joint newser in Berlin

Start: 17 Aug 2021 11:20 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas meet and hold a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

1120GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ESTONIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Nunca dejes de creer”: el mensaje de James Rodríguez que lo acercaría al Atlético de Madrid

“Nunca dejes de creer”: el mensaje de James Rodríguez que lo acercaría al Atlético de Madrid

La tormenta tropical Grace cambió su trayectoria: esperan que toque tierra en la Península de Yucatán

Estados Unidos anunció una ayuda de 500 millones de dólares para los refugiados afganos

Los talibanes prometieron una “amnistía general” para los funcionarios de Afganistán y les exigieron que vuelvan a trabajar

El PBI aumentó 1,9% en la Unión Europea en el segundo trimestre del año

DEPORTES

Rosario Central buscará el golpe ante Bragantino por un lugar en las semifinales de la Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

Rosario Central buscará el golpe ante Bragantino por un lugar en las semifinales de la Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

En qué se parece Santiago Muñoz al protagonista de la película “Gol” y que tan cerca está de Newcastle

Guillem Balagué, el biógrafo de Messi, publicó un libro con una mirada distinta sobre Maradona: “Compararlos es como debatir cuál es el mejor idioma”

Por qué en Bangladesh son fanáticos de la selección argentina

“Son malagradecidos”: la confesión de “Coca” González sobre los futbolistas que apoyó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las vacaciones de Sara Sampaio, la romántica salida de Zoe Saldana y Marco Perego: celebrities en un click

Las vacaciones de Sara Sampaio, la romántica salida de Zoe Saldana y Marco Perego: celebrities en un click

Silvia Pinal en planes para volver al teatro con “Caperucita roja”

“El Coyote y el Correcaminos”: la serie de animación donde el héroe era el villano

A solas con Jodie Comer, la actriz de “Free Guy”: “Esta es una película que tiene mucho corazón”

Nueva transformación de Lucerito Mijares: cómo luce de pelirroja

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los pro y las contra de la alimentación vegetariana

Cuáles son los pro y las contra de la alimentación vegetariana

Variante Delta: qué se sabe hasta ahora sobre los contagios que pueden generar las personas vacunadas

Tests de anticuerpos contra el coronavirus: por qué algunas personas obtienen resultados tan bajos y otras tan altos

Wikipedia sufrió un hackeo en el que cambiaron su plantilla tradicional por la esvástica

Cómo evitar que desconocidos ingresen a una reunión en Zoom