ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

U.N. holds briefing with expected focus on Afghanistan
Start: 17 Aug 2021 08:32 GMT
End: 17 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA – The U.N. holds briefing in Geneva with Afghanistan expected to be the main focus.
SCHEDULE :
0834GMT Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville
0837GMT Global spokesperson for UNHCR, Shabia Mantoo
0842GMT Spokesperson for UNICEF, James Elder (Via Zoom), with Chief of field operations & emergency, Mustapha Ben Messaoud, (Via Zoom from Kabul)
TIME TBC Spokesperson for WHO, Tarik Jašarević (Via Zoom) on Ebola outbreak in Cote d’Ivoire
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: UN
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com