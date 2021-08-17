ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

U.N. holds briefing with expected focus on Afghanistan

Start: 17 Aug 2021 08:32 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA – The U.N. holds briefing in Geneva with Afghanistan expected to be the main focus.

SCHEDULE :

0834GMT Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville

0837GMT Global spokesperson for UNHCR, Shabia Mantoo

0842GMT Spokesperson for UNICEF, James Elder (Via Zoom), with Chief of field operations & emergency, Mustapha Ben Messaoud, (Via Zoom from Kabul)

TIME TBC Spokesperson for WHO, Tarik Jašarević (Via Zoom) on Ebola outbreak in Cote d’Ivoire

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: UN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com