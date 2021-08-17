COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 17 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/EU

REUTERS
17 de Agosto de 2021

EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan

Start: 17 Aug 2021 16:31 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2021 17:01 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers (via video link) to discuss the Taliban retaking Afghanistan and the subsequent issue of migrants leaving the country.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT Meeting starts (no live cover)

TIME TBC News conference (live)

