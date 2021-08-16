ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

China releases GDP figures for July

Start: 16 Aug 2021 01:55 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2021 03:30 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.

BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics Fu Linghui releases the National Economic Performance figures for July.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com