COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 15 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

Por
REUTERSAUG 16
13 de Agosto de 2021

China releases GDP figures for July

Start: 16 Aug 2021 01:55 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2021 03:30 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.

BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics Fu Linghui releases the National Economic Performance figures for July.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Usuario confundió la Secretaría de Salud con la Semarnat y desató noticia falsa

Usuario confundió la Secretaría de Salud con la Semarnat y desató noticia falsa

La sorprendente actuación de Carlos Acevedo en el Santos vs Chivas

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro liberó al líder opositor Freddy Guevara tras las primeras negociaciones de México

Quién es Bernardo Cueva, el mexicano detrás del éxito del Brentford en la Premier League

Narcomenudista que se anunciaba en redes sociales fue capturado en la CDMX

DEPORTES

La sorprendente actuación de Carlos Acevedo en el Santos vs Chivas

La sorprendente actuación de Carlos Acevedo en el Santos vs Chivas

Quién es Bernardo Cueva, el mexicano detrás del éxito del Brentford en la Premier League

La lapidaria estadística de Norberto Briasco en Boca: ¿Falta de adaptación o víctima del juego que plantea Russo?

La sorprendente lesión de Luis García que requirió puntadas por chocar con Orbelín Pineda

El bochornoso penal fallado de Roger Martínez con América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Es de herencia”: la enfermedad que Eric del Castillo no podrá curarse

“Es de herencia”: la enfermedad que Eric del Castillo no podrá curarse

Cuánto dinero ganó Mariana Garza con Timbiriche

“Apréndanselo”: “Coque” Muñiz recordó su error al cantar el Himno Nacional

La madre de Quentin Tarantino habló tras las duras críticas de su hijo

Quién fue uno de los hombres clave de Televisa en la época del Tigre Azcárraga

TENDENCIAS

EVO confirma fechas para 2022 y se espera que pueda ser presencial

EVO confirma fechas para 2022 y se espera que pueda ser presencial

Google suspenderá el servicio de YouTube en algunos celulares Android

Facebook añade cifrado de extremo a extremo en chats y videollamadas de Messenger e Instagram

Un juego olvidado de Castlevania llegará a iOS

Hallan artesanía del siglo II con impactante escena sobre el uso de leones para ejecuciones en Gran Bretaña